Nurse says she's concerned about PPE, Wake County disputes claims

This nurse says they're on the team of what's known as the COVID-19 strike team.
They go out into the community every day, testing people for the virus.
"We are on the front lines and you're cutting us. We've been denied extra help, and we've been denied essential PPE," the nurse said.
This nurse asked ABC11 not to reveal their identity, fearful of retribution.
The nurse says when testing for COVID-19 first started in the county in March, they were well staffed and prepared.
"We were 10 to 12 nurses per 12-hour shift, and we were going out and doing the COVID-19 tests," the nurse said.
As time went on and more positive cases popped up, the nurse said that instead of the county adding more nurses, they made cuts.
"Now having five to six nurses per 12-hour shift. The bottom line is the expense, when you're paying nurses time and a half...granted that gets expensive, but is this really the time to cut us?" the nurse asked.
The biggest concern is lack of safety gear as this nurse says for an entire day of testing people for COVID-19, they wear the same PPE.
"We are going to nursing homes without enough PPE's. Five nurses going into a nursing home, seeing 100 to 120 patients. The nurses assisting only had a mask; they did not have a gown. The nurses actually doing the sampling we were, we had our gowns, masks, face shields," the nurse said.
"Wake County does not currently have a shortage of PPE," a representative told ABC11. "At its current usage rate, the field sampling team has more than 11 weeks of PPE available.
Their pre-made PPE kits contain:
- N95 mask
- 2 pairs of Nitrile gloves
- Blue polyethylene isolation gown
- Hair cover
- Face shield
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Super sani-wipes
- Jumbo Hefty ziplock bag that holds all the materials
- Drape to put on the ground and large Hefty drawstring bag for easy disposal of soiled PPE
This PPE properly protects nurses against COVID-19 transmission through the air, droplets or physical contact, the official said. Each nurse also receives in-person training, so they understand how to properly wear and use the equipment. Each kit contains an information sheet for quick reference.
"In an effort to conserve PPE, the EOC often conducts mass testing at a single location as opposed to sending field sampling staff to multiple locations. This enables staff to safely remain in their PPE for longer periods of time - only changing PPE that may cross-contaminate between patients, such as gloves," the representative said.
"PPE conservation is an effort that most healthcare systems and response agencies, including our EOC public health team, are taking during this response. There are two roles in the testing process. One nurse makes direct contact with the patient while administering the test and wears full PPE. The second nurse assists and remains at the recommended distance of at least 6 feet away from the field of exposure. Both nurses are given PPE kits, but the required protection in the varying roles differs," the representative added.
When it comes to cutting nurses, the official said:
"The Wake County Emergency Operations Center scaled back the number of nursing staff who serve in field sampling roles, when we transitioned from a containment strategy to a mitigation strategy on March 24. Because we test fewer people under the mitigation strategy, we decreased the number of employees assigned to administer the tests. Simply put, we balanced our staffing levels in this area to meet the present need.
The EOC operates under an incident command structure, which allows for scalability, based on the guidance of the group supervisor. As the need increases, we can scale up and increase staffing. If the need decreases - as in this situation currently - we can scale back our staffing. In addition, this structure allows us to maintain fiscal responsibility in the overarching response.
We're applying this same approach in the EOC right now to other areas such as the call center and public information, so it's not exclusive to the field sampling staff."