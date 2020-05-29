Carolina Comeback

O2 Fitness, Crunch, Orangetheory combine to lay out detailed plan for reopening

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new 14-step, 53-point plan was put together by a combination of popular gym chains including O2 Fitness, Crunch, Orangetheory Fitness and True Fit Gym over Memorial Day weekend to prepare for their reopening.

The plan, called Fitness Operators for a Responsible Reopening (FORR), addresses safety measures gyms would put in place which would include all members getting their own spray bottles when they walk in.

Once gyms are out of bottles, that means they're at capacity. When the bottles come back, staff would sanitize them and they'd have to sit for 10 minutes, according to Doug Warf, president of O2 Fitness.

What precautions are gyms taking when they reopen in North Carolina? Here's one example
EMBED More News Videos

Gyms are allowed to open in Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plan, which could start as early as this weekend.



"We did not help Governor Cooper or Secretary Cohen formulate a good plan and we felt like we dropped the ball," Warf said.

He and other gym owners initially felt blindsided by not being allowed to reopen in Phase 2 of the state's plan.

Doctors explain how to stay safe at the gym during the coronavirus pandemic

"We want to be open because everyone feels it's the right thing to do, not through a lawsuit, we're not going to begrudge those that do it's just not the path we're looking at," he said, referring to the five gyms owners this who filed a lawsuit against the Governor in hopes of coming back.

North Carolina gyms file lawsuit alleging Gov. Cooper's order to remain closed is 'unconstitutional'

Under the plan, O2 would rotate cardio machines, make it mandatory for employees to wear masks, and also ensure clubs use a sanitation fogging machine at the end of each day.

There'd also be one person monitoring the floor and the different stations to make sure people are keeping their distance.

No showers or towels would be offered for the time being; nor would child care be available until a later phase

"To think we're going to come back in and be where we were in January is outlandish," Warf said. "It does start the process and it's the start of the rehealing process."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighsafetyfitnessexercisegymcarolina comebackcoronavirusroy cooperreopening nc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
NC 'essential' workers have filed hundreds of COVID-19 complaints
Durham businesses form coalition to talk relief funding with leaders
Bar owners plan to file lawsuit against governor's office
Struggling wedding venues demand guidance from governor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: ECU to start fall classes 2 weeks early
Thunderstorms move across North Carolina
Does "free country" mean you don't have to wear a mask in stores?
'Emotions of outrage:' Durham PD chief reacts to George Floyd case
Fire destroys popular Warrenton restaurant
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Show More
NC 'essential' workers have filed hundreds of COVID-19 complaints
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli ramen slaw
The 411: The outage that cost Amazon millions
NC dog's positive COVID-19 test was contaminated: USDA
Expert: No police academy teaches officers to put knees on necks
More TOP STORIES News