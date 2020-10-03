Contact tracing Trump: Officials scramble to find who president may have infected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6724741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're learning more about President Trump's condition and his treatment, which includes an experimental therapy.

LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, President Donald Trump has had meetings, a fundraiser and a rally, raising the question of how many people were exposed or even infected by COVID-19.There's a mad dash to track anyone who has come in direct contact with Trump over the last week or so to get tested for the coronavirus.The problem? It's a really long list because Trump has been full steam ahead campaigning and holding events in the middle of a pandemic."It's hard to actually get our heads around the number of people that could have been exposed to the president, and I think the White House is trying really hard to identify everyone in his orbit," said MaryAlice Parks, deputy political director at ABC News. "But we're talking about dozens of people who are in regular contact with the commander in chief. Secret Service, local police, his staff, residence staff.""It's fairly easy to meet the criteria for being someone who is exposed to coronavirus. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has published a criteria that involves of being within 6 feet of the index case for 15 minutes," said Dr. Michael Ben-Aderet, associate director epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai. "So, when you have someone with a busy schedule, when you have someone going to meetings, when you have large gatherings of people who are unmasked, who are in close proximity to each other, that's when you start having these really high risk scenarios."That makes contact tracing nearly impossible. Last Saturday, Trump announced the nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with a few hundred people in attendance, most not wearing masks.Sen. Mike Lee of Utah was seen at the event hugging attendees, he's now tested positive along with Notre Dame president John Jenkins. First lady Melania Trump was also at that event. The thousands in attendance atTrump's campaign rally that night in Pennsylvania have been urged to get tested if feeling sick.Trump held events Sunday and Monday at the White House before the Cleveland debate Tuesday night where senior aide Hope Hicks was by his side. Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.Trump's family was seen at the debate not wearing masks, breaking the audience rules, but so far, they've tested negative."Testing is a very important part of an infection control strategy, but testing alone is not an infection control strategy," Ben-Aderet said. "Even if a test is negative on day five, it doesn't mean that you're not at risk on day nine or 10."