Health & Fitness

'Staying at home...can be just as dangerous:' Paralysis recovery patients missing out on therapy while gyms are closed in North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For nearly three months, exercise equipment has sat unused inside of NextStepRaleigh.

"We weren't really sure how long this was going to last. What the impact would be not just on our people but just on the center," said Yolanda Ortiz, director or training.

Some of its clients are considered at-risk of contracting COVID-19. But when consistency and repetition are the keys to recovery, that much time away can be detrimental.

Planet Fitness, O2 Fitness, Crunch and Orangetheory combine to lay out detailed plan for reopening

"Staying at home and not moving and not getting that regular activity can be just as dangerous, maybe more, for some of our people," Ortiz said.

NextStepRaleigh is a paralysis recovery center but it is considered a fitness center. So under the state's Phase 2 directives, it is not able to reopen. So the nearly two dozen clients who rely on the center are forced to try their best to make progress at home.

Does "free country" mean you don't have to wear a mask in stores?

"They've been asking, 'when are you going to open? When are you going to open?' So it was definitely hard to have to go back and say, 'well, we've got another five weeks,'" Ortiz said.

But when the time comes, Ortiz said they're more than ready to get back to work.

"I'm looking forward to opening back up and just kind of getting back into the groove of things," she said.

Once the center reopens, it will only allow one client in at a time and will do temperature checks. Staff members will wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighgymcoronavirusreopening nc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Revamped bill to open gyms now treats restaurants, bars equally
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Couple hopes engagement during SF protest brings attention to greater cause
Man charged with shooting toddler, woman in vehicle
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Show More
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News