HEALTHCHECK

Penn professor: Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Stethoscopes loaded with bacteria. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

It is an invaluable tool that every medical student must learn to use, but it could end up getting you sick.

A new study published in the Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, analyzed the DNA found on stethoscopes in an intensive care unit.

The results showed that they were loaded with different kinds of bacteria, including some that can cause staph-infections:

"The analysis showed all 40 of the stethoscopes in use in the ICU were significantly contaminated with a rich and diverse community of bacteria, including those related to common healthcare-associated infections, though it could not determine if the stethoscopes ever made patients ill. Staphylococcus, the bacteria responsible for Staph infections, was found in abundance on all stethoscopes, with more than half of them having confirmed contamination with S. aureus. Other bacteria that can cause healthcare-associated infections, such as Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, were also widely present on stethoscopes, though in small quantities."

The study was conducted by Ronald Collman, MD, a professor of medicine, pulmonary, allergy and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

The lead author hopes the finding will encourage schools to implement protocols for stethoscope safety and cleaning.

"This study underscores the importance of adhering to rigorous infection control procedures, including fully adhering to CDC-recommended decontamination procedures between patients, or using single-patient-use stethoscopes kept in each patient's room," said Collman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckstudydoctorsuniversity of pennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 states under investigation
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Combating loneliness in seniors
Apple Watch detects man's potentially deadly heart condition
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Missed evidence in Robeson case prompts investigation, spotlights rape-kit backlogs
Raleigh Police struggle to contain erupting fire hydrant
Raleigh baseball community rallies around coach fighting cancer
NC locations among those affected by nationwide bomb threats
Duke student says man raped her at knifepoint at campus apartment
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
The Great Raleigh Trolley is the hottest holiday ticket in town
Man charged in killing of 71-year-old Johnston County woman
Show More
Air Force Veteran and his dog win $10,000 in grant money for local rescue
Fayetteville forced to cut power to motel residents over safety concerns
Passenger train hits truck in Durham
Raleigh on pace for second wettest year on record
Tanker hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel catches fire on NC interstate
More News