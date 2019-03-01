Person at Village Christian Academy tests positive for tuberculosis

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- School officials at Village Christian Academy are notifying parents after someone at the school tested positive for tuberculosis.
Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease that generally develops over weeks and months and is completely curable with medications.
It is an airborne bacterial infection that affects the lungs and sometimes other organs and tissues.
Experts said it is difficult to become infected, adding that someone diagnosed with TB had to have been close to someone with the disease for a long period of time.
It typically spreads through family members or close friends.
