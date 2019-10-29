Ban coming for smokable hemp after police argue it complicates their job

In other #NCGA news, Senate swiftly passes Farm Bill by 40-10 margin, with big implications for NC’s #hemp industry. @EdCrumpABC11 reported today on the one limitation facing scrutiny from hemp farmers. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/OlMjcvRYON — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) October 28, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ban on smokable hemp was up for a vote in the legislature and passed Monday night.Hemp farmers, hemp retailers and those who smoke hemp to alleviate chronic pain and anxiety are not happy.Cannabidiol (CBD), the active ingredient in hemp, will still be available in oils and in edible forms like gummies.But some say it's just not the same."I purchased gummies and I went back and I said, 'I need something stronger.' And they pointed to Old Crow Hemp Company, their hemp. And so I went and I got one gram and instantaneously between three and five seconds it worked. The pain, PTSD, the anxiety, all went from raging up here all the way to down here and it last for about two hours," Amanda Furstonberg told ABC11."Smokable flower seems to be the best product available for instantaneous relief. And so those customers I feel sorry for who are not going to be able to continue to access smokable flower for their needs," Eric Stahl with the Hemp Farmacy in Raleigh said.Law enforcement officials lobbied state lawmakers saying smokable hemp flowers smell and burn like marijuana.Police said it complicates their job.Amanda Furstonberg is an example of the confusion among officers.She was smoking hemp in her Johnston County home.Police came to her door saying they smelled pot smoke coming from an open window.She said they wouldn't listen when she tried to explain it was hemp, not pot.They charged her with possession of marijuana.Furstonberg went and got a drug test that showed no THC, the active ingredient in marijuana."We went to court and the DA dismissed it from the drug test results," she said.Police said because hemp and pot mimic each other, it's causing all kinds of problems trying to distinguish what's legal from what's not.Stahl gets the police argument."If we pull someone over and they have marijuana but they say it's hemp flower, that takes away our probable cause as police officers. We totally understand that. We think there is some common sense middle ground somewhere to ensure the people who need access to hemp flower can get access to hemp flower while also making sure we're not using it as a scapegoat for other products," he said.But he's frustrated that legislators apparently decided to easiest way to eliminate the problem was to outlaw smokable hemp.The ban, in the Farm Act, was passed on Monday but it won't take effect until June of next year.Stahl hopes that will allow time for some sort of compromise."We're asking for common sense legislation that looks at this and understands that just like many other substances it looks like something and smells like something but genetically it's completely different."He said farmers are also going to be hit hard since smokable hemp is the biggest selling hemp product.Amanda Furstonberg is hoping someone will come up with field test kit for hemp before the ban takes effect."If could get that field test done between that eight months that we have right now, I think that all of this will settle down and everybody will be okay," she said.In the midst of an opioid crisis with so many people trying to get off pain meds, Stahl said the timing of the smokable hemp ban in North Carolina couldn't be worse."Who I feel really bad for is that individual out there, and I know a lot of them, who are finding relief from their symptoms using smokable hemp flower. This now goes away," he said and then asked, "Are they going to have to go back to Oxycodone?"