Pool rules help Raleigh swimmers cool off amid heat advisory, pandemic

The only acceptable place to be outside when it’s feeling like 105 degrees: @ABC11_WTVD #HeatAdvisory pic.twitter.com/w79H8ez7zh — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While the pool can be a lot of fun in the summer, there is nothing fun about a triple-digit heat index.That's why you want to be prepared if you are headed to the water, especially during this pandemic."For two hours at a time, it feels normal," said Billy Aubut, City of Raleigh Recreation Superintendent.Visitors to the seven public pools that Raleigh is operating this summer have been able to enjoy the water for allotted two-hour time slots. The pools briefly close between swim sessions to allow for thorough facility cleaning.Even in the dog days of summer, including this week while the area is sitting under a heat advisory with a heat index in the triple digits, Aubut said people have been compliant with COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing a face mask."It's been overwhelmingly very positive to see the patrons wearing the mask," he said.Face masks are required while you're interacting with staff, whether that be during your wellness check on your way in or navigating the public spaces such as the restroom or pool house.Aubut said since pool deck furniture is already arranged to allow for social distancing between groups, masks are not required while you're with your group on the deck or in the water.He offers the following tips to families planning a trip to the pool in these dangerously hot temperatures:Bring a cooler with drinks to stay hydrated. There are no concessions available.Pack a face mask and wear it when you're out of the water, in proximity of othersWhen in the water, stay with your groupAubut also said it's important to expect a wait while you're making your way into the facility since everyone must undergo a wellness screening, including a series of questions and a forehead thermometer check.Because it is so hot, Aubut said people are given two chances to pass the temperature check and so far, he said, no one has had to be turned away.