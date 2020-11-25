covid-19

When will the general public have access to a COVID-19 vaccine? One Duke doctor says it could happen by next summer

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An infectious diseases doctor at Duke University Hospital is thrilled with some of the results coming in about a COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have reported that they should have enough efficacy and safety data to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization by the end of November.

"The flu vaccine efficacy is very dependent on what the strains are circulating at any given time so to hit a 90% in a flu vaccine would be a banner year," said Dr. Susanna Naggie, an associate professor of medicine and vice dean for clinical research at Duke University's School of Medicine.

Some have shown to have a 95% efficacy which, according to Dr. Naggie, is much more than was expected.

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here

Dr. Naggie said the one vaccine that's that effective is the one for Hepatitis B.

"It also means that we're likely to have the early roll out of the vaccine by the end of the year and that's important," Naggie said.

The FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee will have a public hearing and within two to four weeks, the FDA may grant emergency authorization for Pfizer, Moderna or both by the end of December.

Duke Health shares plans for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine available as Pfizer seeks FDA authorization

The initial roll out will only be for high-risk individuals: front-line healthcare workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Naggie believes the general public could have access to it by May or June of next year.



"That is not a bad place for us to be in at this given time," Naggie said.

Dr. Naggie said she expects the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine to be similar to that of the shingles vaccine.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

People will react differently to them but "that's actually your body's response and it's a health response."

Raleigh man shares experience as participant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

Moving forward, Dr. Naggie believes it will be about education.

She said she's been giving and encouraging her patients to get the flu shot for years.

Q&A: Expert explains when the average person may have access to COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Susanna Naggie, MD, Vice Dean for Clinical Research at the Duke University School of Medicine, answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.



"I think also because people hear they are new and novel and that has also led some folks to wonder about the long-term safety," she said. "I hope that we see many of our leaders standing up and supporting vaccination: that for us as a country to restart, get our businesses back, it's going to be critical to have vaccination acceptance across the board."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamncvaccineshealthcoronavirusnorth carolina newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Students, parents push Durham school board to save football season
Family-owned Naperville pharmacy survives 2 pandemics
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Halloween activities could be factor in Vance Co. uptick in cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Excruciating:' UNC doctor describes treating COVID-19 patients in ICU
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record number of hospitalizations
Students, parents push Durham school board to save football season
Hope Mills family holds vigil for missing mom 1 year after disappearance
More COVID-19 vaccine options could aid distribution timeline
Drive-by parade held in Raleigh for veteran who turned 99
How Duke Hospital found a way to recycle PPE for repeated use
Show More
Nearly 1M Crock-Pots recalled for burn risks
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Advocacy group puts out '10 Worst Toys' list this holiday season
Halloween activities could be factor in Vance Co. uptick in cases
Black-owned businesses hope consumers will shop local on Black Friday
More TOP STORIES News