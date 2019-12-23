Health & Fitness

Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A Purple Heart veteran from Nebraska who suffered his second traumatic brain injury is making a miraculous recovery just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Eve will mark three months since Tony Belt fell from a scissor lift in a work accident.

Tony wasn't supposed to sit next to his son or even sit up on his own. He wasn't supposed to be awake - or even alive.

"Last week he started moving his left side, opening his eyes," said Kyli Belt, Tony's wife.

Tony has been in a coma for ten weeks, suffering a traumatic brain injury in a workplace accident last September. He fell 18-feet from a scissor lift at Katelman Steel Fabrication in Council Bluffs, Nebraska.

"The doctors told me he probably wasn't going to make it to the weekend," Kyli told KETV-TV.

He survived that weekend, but doctors still said he wouldn't wake up.

But Tony is a fighter. Eight years in the army, deployed in Iraq and injured in a tank explosion.

In 2006, he was shot in the head, ending his military career and giving him the Purple Heart.

Therapists at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital put the soldier to work, with help from his three sons, ages four, three and seven months old.

"They talk to him and play with him, the baby even lays in bed with him," said Kyli.

Now that he's improving, Kyli says their family needs some holiday cheer. Friends started sending Christmas cards.

"Decorating dad's room was the number one thing, because if we didn't decorate for Christmas, Santa wouldn't know to come," said Kyli.

The Belt's four-year-old son, Eli, didn't listen to the doctors either. He declared his dad would talk by Christmas Eve.

And right now, Tony communicates by giving a thumbs up or thumbs down.

"Maybe he was right. Maybe he will be the Christmas miracle that he's been telling me," said Kyli.

Tony gave the thumbs-up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnebraskahealthfamilyu.s. & worldveteran
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Man charged with DWI in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old
Days-long search continues for missing man with Alzheimer's
Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth still pushing through recovery
Only hours left for public to weigh in on hurricane relief spending
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays in space
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
More TOP STORIES News