In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who need help identifying fake caregiving websites.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who need help giving a person privacy while being their caregiver.They will be answering these three questions:How can you provide privacy to an individual in their home even with caregivers so they don't feel constantly watched or that their privacy is invaded?How can you keep a loved one involved in the community even as they decline?Are there any assistive technologies available to help stroke victims who are wheelchair bound to help them with daily activities?