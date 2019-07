EMBED >More News Videos Caregivers Corner helps those who are caring for loved ones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who want to avoid paying doctor "concierge" fees."My mother's doctor just went concierge .... we can't afford the $1400 membership fee. Does anyone have recommendations for a geriatric doctor that accepts new patients on Medicare?""Can dementia go away?""I am weighing the physical & financial burden of doing a procedure on my mom. My gut feeling is to not go or the treatments. What would others do?"