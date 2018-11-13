COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to deal with loved ones you care for during the holidays

Caring for loved ones during the holidays

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who want help dealing with loved ones during the holidays.
How do I select the right care provider?

The three questions they will answer are:

"I will be visiting mom for Thanksgiving and I have not seen her in several months. What are things I should be looking out for as signs she might need help?"

"Caregiving and preparing for the holidays together almost gave me a mental breakdown last year. What can I do to get through it this year without losing it?"

"My family members disagree about how to care for our dad. What help is available?"

