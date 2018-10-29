HEALTH & FITNESS

Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to deal with multiple people caring for a loved one

Best ways to deal with multiple people caring for your loved ones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are dealing with multiple people caring for their loved one.
How do I select the right care provider?

The three questions they will answer are:

"How to effectively deal with siblings who have recently stepped into a caregiving situation and changed the dynamics previously in place (with a parent as well as other siblings)."

"What to do when a parent with mild dementia (origin history of stroke - ie not Alzheimer's) feels "better after a nursing home stay and extra home care and announces-"I'd like to resume control of some things " When you've been handling things (mostly financial) for years This must be fairly common issue at basic level. When the elder re exerts control?"

"What do I do when I feel like my parent won't listen to me about safety concerns I have related to aging at home?"

