In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for those feeling overwhelmed while caregiving.

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are dealing with multiple people caring for their loved one.The three questions they will answer are:"How to effectively deal with siblings who have recently stepped into a caregiving situation and changed the dynamics previously in place (with a parent as well as other siblings).""What to do when a parent with mild dementia (origin history of stroke - ie not Alzheimer's) feels "better after a nursing home stay and extra home care and announces-"I'd like to resume control of some things " When you've been handling things (mostly financial) for years This must be fairly common issue at basic level. When the elder re exerts control?""What do I do when I feel like my parent won't listen to me about safety concerns I have related to aging at home?"