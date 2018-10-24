HEALTH & FITNESS

Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to juggle caregiving and your personal life

EMBED </>More Videos

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for those feeling overwhelmed while caregiving.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for those feeling overwhelmed while caregiving.

RELATED: The changing face of senior residential options in the Triangle

The three questions they will answer are:

"I have 2 siblings who live in the area and two out of state. My mother has lived with me going on 3 years. Not once has either local sibling offered to take mom out, take her to supper, or take her for the weekend. They begrudgingly take her when I ask months in advance -- help! I feel like I am going to explode."

"Mom also has been crying a lot at night lately. She says she misses her mother and a baby she lost (at 3 months old) back in the 60's. I don't know how to handle her when this happens. Mom cried for 40 minutes the other night."

"How can I possibly juggle everything, I am so overwhelmed."

Watch our previous segment of Caregivers Corner

EMBED More News Videos

Caregivers Corner offers answers for those caring for elderly or disabled loved ones

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCaregivers Cornercaregiversnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Live coverage: Suspicious packages sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN
Pet dog attacked 1-year-old at Rocky Mount home
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Man dead, woman charged in fatal Raleigh crash
Yahoo agrees to $50M settlement after massive data breach
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Show More
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Moore County charter school closed after sheds catch fire
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
More News