DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for those feeling overwhelmed while caregiving.
The three questions they will answer are:
"I have 2 siblings who live in the area and two out of state. My mother has lived with me going on 3 years. Not once has either local sibling offered to take mom out, take her to supper, or take her for the weekend. They begrudgingly take her when I ask months in advance -- help! I feel like I am going to explode."
"Mom also has been crying a lot at night lately. She says she misses her mother and a baby she lost (at 3 months old) back in the 60's. I don't know how to handle her when this happens. Mom cried for 40 minutes the other night."
"How can I possibly juggle everything, I am so overwhelmed."
