Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to pick a care facility and move your loved one in

Caregivers Corner gives you advice on how to provide care for loved ones

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for picking a care facility for a loved one.

The three questions they will answer are:

"I have an elderly parent who lives in another state. We need to move him to another home. Any suggestions on what kind of services can help us get rid of most of the things in his apartment?"

"What are tips for hiring caregivers to come to the home? What do you look for/avoid?"

"When is it time to place your loved one in a facility and how to pick the right one?"

