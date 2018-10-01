EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4144390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Caregivers Corner gives you advice on how to provide care for loved ones

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice for picking rehab facilities for a loved one.The three questions they will answer are:"How to pick rehab facilities and home health groups for the transition back home?""What to do with a loved one when they need a skilled nursing home but they can't afford it and don't qualify for Medicaid?""Regarding Alzheimer's disease, how do we educate the general public? Most have no idea how far past forgetting people's names this disease goes."