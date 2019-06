EMBED >More News Videos Caregivers Corner offers advice and support to those caring for loved ones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who need help when the end of life is drawing near.They will be answering these three questions:What documents people should have (wills, trusts, powers of attorneys, etc.) to ease their departure on their family?How to deal with the pain of knowing the person you care for will die?How do you tell people to give you space when you want to spend time with a terminally ill family member?