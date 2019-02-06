DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are curious about home help and hospice care.
A guide to being a first time caregiver
The three questions they will answer are:
'What's the difference between home health and hospice care? Are they only for the end of life?
"What's a Memory Cafe?"
"I brought my mom down from NJ last week because she hasn't been able to manage her diabetes well. We were under the impression that she was being resistant, but I am learning that she may be in the middle stages of dementia/Alzheimer's. We have an appointment with the neurologist tomorrow, and I am really concerned that she may lose her cool if they tell her that she can't drive anymore (I am sure they will tell her that)."
