COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Caregivers Corner Q&A: The difference between home health and hospice care

EMBED </>More Videos

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are curious about home help and hospice care.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are curious about home help and hospice care.

A guide to being a first time caregiver

The three questions they will answer are:

'What's the difference between home health and hospice care? Are they only for the end of life?

"What's a Memory Cafe?"

"I brought my mom down from NJ last week because she hasn't been able to manage her diabetes well. We were under the impression that she was being resistant, but I am learning that she may be in the middle stages of dementia/Alzheimer's. We have an appointment with the neurologist tomorrow, and I am really concerned that she may lose her cool if they tell her that she can't drive anymore (I am sure they will tell her that)."

Watch our previous segment of Caregivers Corner

EMBED More News Videos

Caregivers Corner answers your questions and concerns about caring for loved ones

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCaregivers Cornercaregiversnorth carolina newsdementiaalzheimersNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Hidden History: Unearthing the Lost Raleigh Speedway
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Isaac Hunter's Tavern: A new future for a forgotten history
Caregivers Corner: A guide to being a first time caregiver
Influencer: Why we celebrate Black History Year
More Community Influencers
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pennsylvania hospital
Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
1 dead after car overturns in Wake County
2-year-old gets stuck in claw machine
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
3 workers pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
Show More
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pennsylvania hospital
Scam alert: Protect yourself from tax identity theft
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside road
More News