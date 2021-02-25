WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Q&A with a psychiatrist: Managing your mental health while experiencing unemployment
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
health & fitness
mental health
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC HOPE: Millions in approved rental assistance still sits unspent
'Racial bias' entrenched in the Apex police culture, report finds
LATEST: Variant first identified in the UK confirmed in Durham County
Black-owned businesses struggle accessing funds during pandemic
New owner gives hope to residents near troubled Woodlake Dam
High school football returns with restrictions in place
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Show More
Restaurants closed by pandemic ready to reopen as restrictions lift
NC man designs masks for musicians in school bands
Chaperones required for kids shopping at Southpoint on weekends
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Youth volleyball tournament with 2,300 participants coming to Wake Co.
More TOP STORIES News