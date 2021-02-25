Health & Fitness

Q&A with a psychiatrist: Managing your mental health while experiencing unemployment

Related topics:
health & fitnessmental health
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC HOPE: Millions in approved rental assistance still sits unspent
'Racial bias' entrenched in the Apex police culture, report finds
LATEST: Variant first identified in the UK confirmed in Durham County
Black-owned businesses struggle accessing funds during pandemic
New owner gives hope to residents near troubled Woodlake Dam
High school football returns with restrictions in place
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Show More
Restaurants closed by pandemic ready to reopen as restrictions lift
NC man designs masks for musicians in school bands
Chaperones required for kids shopping at Southpoint on weekends
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Youth volleyball tournament with 2,300 participants coming to Wake Co.
More TOP STORIES News