Raleigh event aims to spread heart health awareness

By
"Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined," Justine Knight with the American Heart Association said while standing on a lab for students at Wilson School of Textiles at NC State.

Behind her are students selected to compete in Hemline for Hearts, an event that brings awareness the heart disease.

On a large table, the students surround lay sketches of their fashion designs. Those designs were brought to life.

On Saturday, those same designs will be transformed into paper hearts.

"We're going to have a live competition, kind of what you see on Project Runway, students will have four hours to take red paper hearts and build a whole garment," Dr. Delisia Matthews, a professor at the college explained.

Students will have four hours to create their paper heart design, all while talking about why they wanted to participate in Hemline for Hearts and why bringing heart health awareness to the public is so important.

One in three women, the American Heart Association says, will die from heart disease. That's roughly one woman per minute.

The American Heart Association says there are seven risk factors that people should improve upon in order to achieve better heart health:
  • Manage blood pressure
  • Control cholesterol
  • Reduce blood sugar
  • Get active
  • Eat better
  • Lose weight

  • Stop smoking


    • At Hemline for Hearts, held at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will be able to view the designer's work and learn hands-only CPR. There will also be activities for kids.
