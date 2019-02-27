HEALTH & FITNESS

Raleigh 8th grader donated corneas after dying from complication from the flu, obituary says

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh 8th grader who recently died from complications from the flu donated the gift of sight to two people, according to her obituary.

Skyler Reagan McCardle was a cheerleader, volleyball player and member of GRACE Christian School's vocal ensemble.

She died Feb. 22 after having severe complications from the flu, which she'd been diagnosed with a week earlier. According to an online health journal, the flu complications resulted in McCardle having myocarditis--a rare inflammation of the heart muscle.

After her death, her corneas were donated to two individuals. That donation helped give those two people the gift of sight.

"She continues to make us proud and honored to have been part of her meaningful and exceptional life," her family wrote in an obituary.

A cornea transplant is a surgical procedure where a damaged or diseased cornea is replaced by donated tissue.
