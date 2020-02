'Don't be ashamed of it:' Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression

Worrying or feeling overly anxious

Crying more often than usual

Losing interest in activities

Avoiding friends and family

Feeling sad, hopeless or overwhelmed

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The CDC estimates that 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression Karie, from Raleigh, was one of them.She suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter."Postpartum depression...is a real thing," she told ABC11. "And it can be a dangerous thing. And I don't think it's talked about enough. And I don't think that women in general know enough about it."She eventually voluntarily committed herself to a psychiatric hospital, which ultimately led to correcting a misdiagnosis and saving her life."Women can feel so hopeless or so anxious and unable to handle that anxiety that they can feel suicidal" said Dr. Mary Kimmel with the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders.