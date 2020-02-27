'Don't be ashamed of it:' Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression

Karie, from Raleigh, was one of them.
She suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter.
"Postpartum depression...is a real thing," she told ABC11. "And it can be a dangerous thing. And I don't think it's talked about enough. And I don't think that women in general know enough about it."
She eventually voluntarily committed herself to a psychiatric hospital, which ultimately led to correcting a misdiagnosis and saving her life.
SEE ALSO | 'I thought I was going to drink myself to death:' Raleigh woman finds CrossFit on journey to sobriety
"Women can feel so hopeless or so anxious and unable to handle that anxiety that they can feel suicidal" said Dr. Mary Kimmel with the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders.
Watch Karie's full story in the media player above.
NOTE: Karie was bravely willing to share her story with us, but out of respect for the privacy of her family we did not include them in this video.
Symptoms of postpartum depression:
- Worrying or feeling overly anxious
- Crying more often than usual
- Losing interest in activities
- Avoiding friends and family
- Feeling sad, hopeless or overwhelmed
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
You have told us that mental health is one of your top concerns so we are devoting resources to bringing you a new series covering some of the many aspects of mental health. From stories about our fellow community members whose lives have been impacted by addiction and depression, to the resources, programs, and facilities that are available to help you and your loved ones.
We welcome your feedback and tips for stories that you would like to see. You can send those to us here.