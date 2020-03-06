Coronavirus

Raleigh mom frets as son, a student in China, is quarantined over coronavirus outbreak

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Suzanne Rose lights up at the sound of her son Spenser's voice. The two are separated by thousands of miles and a 12-hour time difference. Their morning FaceTime calls are routine and highly anticipated.

"I've definitely panicked, Sent texts in the middle of the night because I can't sleep and he'll call me right then," Rose said.

Her son, Spenser is studying at Wenzhou University in China. The country is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spenser has been in quarantine for weeks. His university shut down along with the city. He wears a high-end respirator whenever he desperately needs to leave home.

"I wear this all the time," Spenser said. "The air passes through this carbon filter. And I can breathe, and I disinfect it with his alcohol spray."

MORE COVERAGE:
Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
How COVID-19 'infodemic' is infecting the internet with false information
Essentials pharmacists say should be in your medicine cabinet amid flu season, coronavirus scare

For the most part, Spenser is cooped up inside his one-bedroom apartment, staring at a computer screen as he works on his thesis paper.

"I need to see a physical person at some point," Spenser griped.



While Spenser shields himself from the outbreak, his mother is fighting an internal illness of her own, chronic worry.

"I think that's the scariest part. How do I get a hold of him? I don't have a Chinese visa to fly there and try to get into a hospital. I mean, there are so many obstacles" Rose said.

Rose, like many people, initially thought the virus would simply blow over. Now, it's blown up and the fear is putting her son and her sanity at risk.

As much as Rose wants her son home, they've decided that it's best for him to stay in China. The cost of flying home is expensive. There's an even greater risk of him getting the virus through travel plus Spenser only has a few more months left on the program.

"Every day I think should maybe he should come home, but now I'm thinking it's in Wake County. There's no safe place," Rose said.

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 15)

The man had mild flu-like symptoms while in Italy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighcoronavirusfamilychinastudent safetyvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2020 Outbreak with Dr. Jennifer Ashton: What you need to know
23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
Trump CDC visit back on after false coronavirus scare there
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
Truck fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Grand Princess passenger expects COVID-19 test results soon
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
3 brain tumor survivors treated at Duke to run marathon together
Show More
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
Raleigh man, woman stole $3,700 worth of merchandise at Dick's Sporting Goods
More TOP STORIES News