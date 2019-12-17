Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge suspends mammography services

Raleigh Radiology Blue Ridge has suspended mammography services after reviews by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to the practice's website.The website said those reviews were based on the technical quality of the mammography images and that "... neither the ACR nor the FDA has indicated that any visible cancer or disease on any image was overlooked."The practice said it is working on a Corrective Action Plan to get its accreditation reinstated and on notifying patients who received mammograms between November 7, 2017 and November 6, 2019.Other Raleigh Radiology facilities are unaffected and other imaging services are available at the Blue Ridge location.