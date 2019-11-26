Raleigh ranked one of the top 10 healthiest cities in America

According to a new ranking, Raleigh is among the top 10 healthiest cities in America.
The list was put out by MINDBODY, which is a software platform for wellness businesses and consumers.
The company used an index based on how much residents invest in wellness as well as their healthy habits to rank the cities.
Raleigh came out at number 10, just under Minneapolis.
According to the list, that's because Raleigh is the HIIT capital of the United States.
The city also has very few smokers and 76 percent of residents exercise at least once a week.
Miami was number one, followed by Atlanta and San Francisco.