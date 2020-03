Grace Christian School reopens after quarantined parents test negative for coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The parents at a Raleigh private school suspected of having the novel coronavirus tested negative for COVID-19.Grace Christian School closed both campuses Wednesday as a precaution when school leaders learned that the parents had been ordered to be quarantined due to the suspected COVID-19 case.Both campuses were cleaned thoroughly and reopened Thursday as planned.Thursday morning, Grace Christian School also announced that the quarantined parents tested negative for COVID-19.Grace was just one of a handfull of Raleigh-area school to close because of possible COVID-19 exposure.On Tuesday, Trinity Academy of Raleigh closed after a parent tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Classes were to resume Wednesday. Thales Academy Raleigh said a parent tested positive for the virus, but classes continued as scheduled after the building was sanitized Tuesday night.Though classes are still in session, students at Ligon Magnet Middle School said their extracurricular trips had been canceled. According to parent Amy Kirkhum, 70 student musicians had hotel rooms booked in Indianapolis for a performance showcase.Johnston County Schools said Tuesday all field trips would be canceled for the remainder of the week.In Durham, educators at Durham Nativity School said they are making plans for virtual classes if necessary.In Fayetteville, Mayor Mitch Colvin has contacted City Council to discuss possible cancellations or changes to major events like the Dogwood Festival and the Iron Mike Marathon.In a statement Wednesday, Hoke County Schools said all out-of-district and out-of-state field trips have been canceled. All district events including the STEM competition, Special Olympics and High School Prom have been canceled until further notice as well.Hoke County Schools said schools will remain open and events held on campus will continue.Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools said the district canceled all out-of-state and out-of-district field trips. Cumberland County Schools will also remain open, leaders said.Duke University moved classes to an online platform on Tuesday and extended its spring break to March 22.Elon University said undergraduate classes will be moved online for the two weeks following spring break.North Carolina State University is extending its spring break by one week.University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said wherever possible, classes will move from in-person to online starting March 23. All university events and gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled or postponed.On Tuesday, state Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency. The state expects to discover more confirmed cases of the virus in the coming days. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will talk to the media at 2:45 p.m. today."While we do expect more cases, we can limit the number of people who get sick," Cooper said.On Monday, five Wake County residents tested positive for the virus. A Chatham County man tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting Italy. The state's first case of the novel coronavirus was from a man who traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in February.