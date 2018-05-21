I-TEAM

Raleigh surgery center 'back in compliance' after investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Ridge Surgical Center is back in compliance. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Blue Ridge Surgery Center is back in compliance with federal and state regulations after months of investigations resulted in threats to sever its Medicare coverage.

The ABC11 I-Team first reported on the surgery center, at 2308 Wesvill Court in Raleigh, after the first visit by investigators in January. They were conducted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and came in response to complaints directly from patients.

The change in status means the managers and staff at Blue Ridge satisfied investigators' demands to improve performance in three areas: lax oversight by its managers, issues with pre- and post-surgery paperwork, and a lack of accountability when anything goes wrong.

"Our first priority is to protect the health and welfare of the patients," April Washington, a CMS spokeswoman, told the ABC11 I-Team. "CMS and the North Carolina State Survey Agency are working together to ensure the safety of all patients in this facility."

According to the initial 36-page report published in February, investigators had declared "an immediate jeopardy to the safety of patients as evidenced by a systematic failure to ensure thorough, accurate pre-procedure verification processes that opened the door for wrong surgeries to be performed. That includes the lack of site marks or review of relevant labeling of materials."

Officials returned to Blue Ridge several weeks later, and in a letter dated March 23, 2018, officials told Blue Ridge's administrators the center "remains out of compliance" with conditions for coverage. "A follow-up visit will be conducted," officials promised, noting a May 16 deadline for when Medicare/Medicaid coverage could be terminated.

Larry Richardson, Director of Nursing at Surgical Care Affiliates, Blue Ridge's parent company, had previously declined to answer any of the I-Team's questions but asserted in an emailed statement, "Blue Ridge Surgery Center's CMS license is active, which CMS can confirm. We have worked closely with CMS to ensure we have addressed all outstanding issues. All procedures and appointments are proceeding as scheduled. As always, our top priority is the health, care and safety of our patients."

According to its website, Blue Ridge Surgery Center first opened in 1985, and today houses six operating rooms and six procedure rooms. Also on the website, Blue Ridge posts that its physicians "perform over 9,000 cases a year, all with over a 96 percent patient satisfaction and less than a 0.002 percent infection rate - both outperforming national standards."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthI-TeamhealthsurgeryRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News