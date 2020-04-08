Coronavirus

Raleigh woman surprised with parade, cake on her 89th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ruth Barnett celebrated her 89th birthday in COVID-19 style: with a surprise parade held at a safe distance.

The celebrations began as she stood on her balcony with her husband.

LATEST: Coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina

"I was not even dressed when I heard some people outside and I went on the balcony and there was a line of cars blowing their horns with signs saying happy birthday to me," Barnett said.

Her children and grandchildren drove by holding signs and balloons. They could also be head cheering and blowing plenty of "I love you" honks.

After the parade, workers at The Cardinal at North Hills presented Barnett with her own chocolate cake and sang her Happy Birthday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighnursing homeparadebirthdaycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Furloughed PNC worker finds fulfillment in letter-writing project
LATEST: Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 cases
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Central NC
LATEST: Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 cases
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
RTP company gets FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody test
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access
Show More
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
Man picks up trash around Raleigh while social distancing
Crime rates almost unchanged during COVID-19 pandemic
High school seniors robbed of a prom due to COVID-19
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
More TOP STORIES News