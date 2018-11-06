HEALTH & FITNESS

RDU provides private pods for nursing mothers

RDU installed two Mamava pods, one for each terminal.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The hustle and bustle of traveling are enough to stress anyone out -- all the bags, rushing to be on time -- but in the midst of it all, a moment of solace is tucked away for the women who need it most.

"We wanted to make sure that traveling moms felt as comfortable and welcome as anybody else," said RDU spokesperson Patrick Glace.

After a few months of discussion on how to do just that, in May, RDU installed two Mamava pods, one for each terminal -- Gate A6 in Terminal 1 and near Gate C8 in Terminal 2.

"You enter a passcode; the passcode is displayed right to the left," Glace explained. "So, 8008 and it opens and here we are."

They are small, stand-alone rooms that give nursing mothers a quiet and private place to breastfeed or pump.

The spaces are bright, clean, and complete with benches and a dedicated space for charging electronics.

"It's a solution that provides a dedicated self-contained and clean and comfortable space for them to be nursing," Glace said.

Mamava is a company based in Vermont. Any business or venue can buy one then they drop the pods off, plug them in, and they're ready for use

Moms can also download the Mamava app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

It finds your location and shows you not only where the Mamava pods are but where the closest lactation center is.

"We hope it makes them feel welcome and comfortable and gives them the space that they can utilize without any stress," Glace said.

There are also Mamava pods at the Convention Center and the Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg.

