recall

Ready-to-eat sushi sold in Trader Joe's, Food Lion stores recalled over Listeria concerns

Some ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls has been recalled and pulled from Trader Joe's shelves over Listeria concerns.

Fuji Food Products has launched a voluntary recall of their foods that were shipped to much of the country, including North Carolina.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

The Food and Drug Administration said the foods may be contaminated with Listeria, which can cause serious or fatal infections.

There have not been any illnesses reported.

The products, sold under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands, were shipped to 31 states and Washington, D.C.

They was sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

A complete list of affected products is here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncproduct recallslisteriafoodrecallsushi
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Recalled products sold by TJ Maxx companies after recalls were announced
Fiat Chrysler recall: Vans can overheat, cause fires
GM recalls 640,000 pickups over possible carpet fires
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 in custody after drive-by shooting, crash in northern Durham
A year into job, Durham sheriff says rash of gun violence 'unacceptable'
Trailer driver charged after fatal Fayetteville crash
Mom charged after she leaves kids in idling car, toddler gets out
New food stamp rules could affect thousands in NC
Beloved custodian retires from Durham elementary school
Cary CineBistro fight suspects identified, remain at large
Show More
How to make sure your holiday packages get where they're going
'My intention is to coach again:' Ron Rivera reacts to firing
Carrboro man arrested in FBI child porn investigation
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
More TOP STORIES News