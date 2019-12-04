Ready-to-eat sushi sold in Trader Joe's, Food Lion stores recalled over Listeria concerns

Some ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls has been recalled and pulled from Trader Joe's shelves over Listeria concerns.
Fuji Food Products has launched a voluntary recall of their foods that were shipped to much of the country, including North Carolina.
The Food and Drug Administration said the foods may be contaminated with Listeria, which can cause serious or fatal infections.
There have not been any illnesses reported.
The products, sold under the Okami and Trader Joe's brands, were shipped to 31 states and Washington, D.C.
They was sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
A complete list of affected products is here.
