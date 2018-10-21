RECALL

Recall Alert: Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A recall has been issued for Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos due to the possible presence of both Listeria and/or Salmonella.

A number of fresh salads have been recalled as well, but they were not sold in North Carolina.

The Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos that were recalled have the SKU number 57823 and include all code dates.

The recall notice says the following:

"To Our Valued Customers: We have been alerted by our suppliers of the following products - sold in the locations specified - that a vegetable ingredient (onion or corn) sourced for use in the following code dates may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and/or Salmonella:

No contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported to date.

All of the potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased any of these products, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time).

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

For detailed information, you can check the store's website.
