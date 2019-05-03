Reducing allergens in your home

It's a tough time of the year if you get allergies.While many worry about being outdoors, experts also warn it's important to make sure your home is clear of potential triggers.When Kendra Saunders steps outside she has to worry about what she brings back inside to keep herself from getting sick"I'm taking a nasal spray, I'm taking two medications every day and trying to avoid allergens that I can" Saunders said.She said her allergies in recent years have taken over her life."There are times where I've had to miss work, I've had to skip going to people's birthday parties. I've had to miss things because I just haven't felt good from this," Saunders said. "It is that serious."Doctors say she's not alone"Statistics show that anywhere from 25 to 40 percent of people suffer from sinus problems and allergies," said sinus and allergy specialist Dr. Jordan Josephson.Dr. Josephson said he's seeing far more patients. "Our offices are full. People are just miserable," he said.It's misery you don't have to live with though, as long as you try to tackle this issue from multiple angles.Saunders said she frequently cleans her sheets, even vacuums her bed.Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports goes as far as recommending certain kinds of sheets"Look at the label, and make sure it's a woven sheet. And you can look for pore size of six microns or less," Roberts said.Both women also recommend keeping windows closed and cranking the AC instead.They also say showering before sleeping can help.Saunders said weekly vacuuming to get rid of dust mites, mold, and pollen is important but she added that her biggest secret is just knowing her limitations."It involved being really aware. Check pollen.com, protesting yourself rally from allergies at all times," Saunders said.Doctor also recommends trying things like natural bee honey or irrigating your sinuses with salt water. Of course if none of things work, it's important to see a doctor.