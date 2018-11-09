HEALTH & FITNESS

Research at NC Central could save lives in fight against pancreatic cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. At North Carolina Central University, researchers are making strides to reverse that trend.

Amazing research that's happening in an NCCU lab could be lifesaving.

"Unfortunately, most people, when they get pancreatic cancer they succumb to the disease within six months to a year or two," said Dr. Antonio Baines.

Baines and his team are working to find treatments for pancreatic cancer. Considered nearly untreatable, it's the third deadliest form of cancer.

By 2030, it's expected to be the second deadliest.

"There's really no good drug treatments," Baines said. "A lot of the drugs that are used, eventually the pancreatic cancer becomes resistant to that drug treatment over time."

That's why Baines' research has been paramount in finding ways to fight back against the disease. His team has discovered a particular protein in the pancreas that when manipulated could be the vulnerability that doctors need to target for treatment.

"When we use an inhibitor against this protein, it makes the cells more sensitive to chemotherapy," Baines said.

Baines said they still have a long way to go. But they're not giving up anytime soon.

"I think everybody who studies pancreatic cancer wants to make a difference on some level -- no matter how small or how big it is -- we all want to make a difference," Baines said. "So absolutely, I would love to be part of that group that helps to provide that glimmer of hope and hopefully prolong that five-year survival rate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerpancreatic cancerresearchnccuDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Flu numbers are down, but doctors remain concerned
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Durham Co. Sheriff's Office seeks ID of woman seen on video after reported shooting
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Rare law could increase your liability riding rental motorized scooters
Metropolitan finally leasing apartments more than year after historic Raleigh fire
'Life is boring so why not?' CA gunman posted to social media during attack
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
Show More
Another hotel coming to downtown Raleigh, but some say it's not enough
Chapel Hill students raise money to send veterans back to Normandy
Raleigh Holocaust survivor remembers Kristallnacht 80 years later
Man arrested in double shooting in Carrboro
Freezing temperatures likely this weekend
More News