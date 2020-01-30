Research Triangle High School closes due to sickness

Thursday and Friday are DLDs, Raptors. Make sure that you fill out the form and sanitize all the things!! Get better y’all (unless you’re sick on Monday in which case, don’t come to school!)! https://t.co/sTKS64CAaf — Research Triangle HS (@restrihigh) January 30, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roughly 500 students at one Triangle-area High School won't have class on Thursday and Friday due to a widespread sickness.Research Triangle High School in Durham is closed because of an illness that's impacting students. School officials are asking students to sanitize their things and get better.Research Triangle High School is a charter school that focuses on STEM learning.We're working to find out more about the sickness that's causing the closure.