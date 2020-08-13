coronavirus pandemic

Raleigh restaurant workers walk out over lack of COVID-19 protections. What are workers' rights?

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Local essential workers staged a COVID-19 revolt at one Raleigh restaurant. They walked off the job over concerns their employer wasn't doing enough to stop the spread of the virus and came to ABC11 for help with answers about workers' rights.

"I pray to God every day when I walk out of my house to go to work to keep me safe; keep me protected," the single mother of three said. "Monica" spoke to ABC11 if we shielded her face and did not name the Raleigh fast food restaurant where's she's worked full-time through the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She found out last week on a workplace bulletin board that a co-worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Monica and other co-workers were angered that there was no announcement; no meeting; no restaurant-wide deep cleansing.

"If I hadn't went to look at the schedule, I wouldn't have seen the company's note. I have strong reason to believe that there is more than just one employee who tested positive."

After getting few answers from managers -- Monica and a co-worker staged a walk-out.

"It makes me feel betrayed that you would think that little of my life that you would not inform all employees. So, me and another employee walked out of our job."



UNC legal professor and labor law expert Jeffrey says Hirsch businesses are not obligated to any explicit legal requirements tied to COVID-19.

RELATED: Feel unsafe at work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are your rights

Hirsch says when it comes to business health oversight during the pandemic there's really two options for workers: OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the federal level; and the NC Department of Labor. Two agencies which have been long under-funded and under-staffed.
"What we've seen particularly during COVID, but prior to that, is both at the federal level and the state, those agencies really haven't been particularly active," Hirsch said.

While there are health privacy laws barring businesses from identifying specific people who test positive Hirsch is now pushing employers towards more transparency.

"I would say best practice would be try to get the employee who contracted COVID to get their consent to tell their employees. That's usually my recommendation to employers."

Key takeaways:
  • Any worker can file a complaint with the NC Department of Labor.
  • You can also agitate for better working conditions, like the walk-out Monica staged at her job. There are federal protections in place if a workers fears their employer might retaliate against them for that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countybusinesscoronavirusfast food restaurantcoronavirus pandemicpandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Early symptoms could indicate severity of COVID-19
Your back-to-school questions answered here
Big 12 reveals football schedule slated for September start
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil for Cannon Hinnant set for Friday night in Wilson
Tropical Storm Josephine likely to form Thursday
COVID-19 LATEST: Free testing in Raleigh
Why the 2020 flu vaccine is more important than ever
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
LIVE: Attorney gives update on Breonna Taylor case
Money's on the way from 2017 free cruise robocall lawsuit
Show More
NC student vaccination deadline extended through Nov. 1
Early symptoms could indicate severity of COVID-19
Eastern NC mayor dies after battle with COVID-19
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Raleigh man celebrates 100th birthday
More TOP STORIES News