Some Fayetteville hospitals put restrictions in place to fight flu cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flu fears are forcing multiple Fayetteville hospitals to put a new policy in place for visitors starting next week.

Cape Fear Valley Health announced Friday it will begin restricting children younger than 12 from visiting the office starting Monday.

The restriction applies to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care, Hoke Hospital and Bladen County Hospital.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to stay home and call their primary care physician for treatment

The hospital hopes to minimize the spread of the flu and other flu-like illnesses. In addition, the Emergency Room is limiting visitors of all ages while the policy is in place.
