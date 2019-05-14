Rideshare cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat, study finds

The next time you hail a rideshare car, you might want to grab some hand sanitizer.
There's a new study by insurance company Netquote that found the average rideshare vehicle is 35,000 times germier than a toilet seat.
Researchers compared three rideshare cars, three taxis and three rental cars and found rideshare cars have about 219 times as many germs as the average taxi.
The study found the worst areas for germs are window buttons and seat belts.
