Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Do you need help getting food? Click here
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
LATEST: Durham nursing home at 'code red' after COVID-19 case
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham nursing home at 'code red' after COVID-19 case
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
UV Index slated to be highest of 2020 on Thursday
Worried about April bills? Tips to manage finances during COVID-19
Yoga studio offers community to cancer survivors through online classes
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
Do you need help getting food? Click here
Show More
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
Booze buying surges 55% as people shelter in place, report says
Wake County Schools making changes for year-round students
Beware these COVID-19 scams, which have bilked consumers of nearly $6M
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
More TOP STORIES News