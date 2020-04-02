Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.
"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.
No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020
The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.
The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.