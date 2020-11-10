Romaine lettuce recalled in NC and 19 other states

A new romaine lettuce recall is underway in North Carolina, 19 other states, and Puerto Rico because of E. Coli concerns.Tanimura & Antle Inc. wants consumers to throw out approximately 60,000 heads of lettuce in individually packaged bags.The lettuce is labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 and has the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.The concern emerged based on the test result of a random sample by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.Tanimura & Antle says no one has reported getting sick from the lettuce."Food safety is a number one priority and the company prides itself on its preventative measures," Tanimura & Antle said in a statement.E. Coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools.Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), according to the FDA.Consumers with questions or concerns may call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at (877) 827-7388.