Scabies case reported at Fayetteville daycare

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Fayetteville parents are concerned after receiving a letter from River Commons Head Start warning them about a single case of scabies.
The child was reportedly treated immediately when the case was reported on Monday but one parent told Eyewitness News they were just now finding out.
"I am upset because if this generated previously. We were notified today. I just got this letter today," the parent explained.
Action Pathways, the parent company for the daycare sent ABC11 the following statement:
"We can confirm the information contained in the letter which you have already been given. One case of scabies, which has been treated, was reported to us on October 14, 2019. Upon receiving this notice, we immediately implemented our relevant policies including informing, in a timely manner, our parents. We also thoroughly sanitized any potentially affected areas and locations. If any parent observes in their children any of the symptoms identified in the notice letter, we strongly urge that the child be examined by his or her health care provider as soon as possible and that any additional scabies cases be reported to us as soon as possible. We take this matter very seriously, and we will continue to support our children and their parents. Otherwise we cannot comment any further on this matter due to confidentiality requirements and restrictions."
According to the CDC, scabies is an infestation of the human itch mite which burrows under the skinl and lays eggs.
The condition is typically spread by direct skin-to-skin contact and most often found in places like nursing homes, prisons and daycares.
"Any place where people congregate it's possible for people to get it there," said Dr. Freda Singletary of Rainbow Pediatrics.
Dr. Singletary recommended that parents frequently check their children's hands and feet for rash.
If you suspect scabies, seek immediate medical attention.
