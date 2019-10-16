health

Scabies case reported at Fayetteville daycare

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Fayetteville parents are concerned after receiving a letter from River Commons Head Start warning them about a single case of scabies.

The child was reportedly treated immediately when the case was reported on Monday but one parent told Eyewitness News they were just now finding out.

"I am upset because if this generated previously. We were notified today. I just got this letter today," the parent explained.

Action Pathways, the parent company for the daycare sent ABC11 the following statement:

"We can confirm the information contained in the letter which you have already been given. One case of scabies, which has been treated, was reported to us on October 14, 2019. Upon receiving this notice, we immediately implemented our relevant policies including informing, in a timely manner, our parents. We also thoroughly sanitized any potentially affected areas and locations. If any parent observes in their children any of the symptoms identified in the notice letter, we strongly urge that the child be examined by his or her health care provider as soon as possible and that any additional scabies cases be reported to us as soon as possible. We take this matter very seriously, and we will continue to support our children and their parents. Otherwise we cannot comment any further on this matter due to confidentiality requirements and restrictions."

According to the CDC, scabies is an infestation of the human itch mite which burrows under the skinl and lays eggs.

The condition is typically spread by direct skin-to-skin contact and most often found in places like nursing homes, prisons and daycares.

"Any place where people congregate it's possible for people to get it there," said Dr. Freda Singletary of Rainbow Pediatrics.

Dr. Singletary recommended that parents frequently check their children's hands and feet for rash.

If you suspect scabies, seek immediate medical attention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevillehealthchildrenfayetteville newsdaycare
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Smoking cessation hotline calls soar 20 percent during vaping crisis
Officer who survived cancer set to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro
Vaping illness symptoms similar to flu, doctors say
ATM, gas pump: Here's where you need to be on alert for the flu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
The story behind Raleigh crash that left car hanging from power lines
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds fly into side of NASCAR Hall of Fame
Lawsuit challenges NC prison system's use of solitary confinement
Saving Grace animal rescue hopes to raise $100k to save shelter
3 companies cited by labor dept. for deadly Durham explosion
Smoking cessation hotline calls soar 20 percent during vaping crisis
Show More
2 brothers found dead in Lumberton home, deputies say
Are you spotting more coyotes? Biologist explains why
New sexual misconduct charges filed against former band teacher
These photos of dogs on joyrides remind us to live in the moment
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
More TOP STORIES News