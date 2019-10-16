Scabies case reported at Fayetteville daycare

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Fayetteville parents are concerned after receiving a letter from River Commons Head Start warning them about a single case of scabies.The child was reportedly treated immediately when the case was reported on Monday but one parent told Eyewitness News they were just now finding out."I am upset because if this generated previously. We were notified today. I just got this letter today," the parent explained.Action Pathways, the parent company for the daycare sent ABC11 the following statement:According to the CDC, scabies is an infestation of the human itch mite which burrows under the skinl and lays eggs.The condition is typically spread by direct skin-to-skin contact and most often found in places like nursing homes, prisons and daycares."Any place where people congregate it's possible for people to get it there," said Dr. Freda Singletary of Rainbow Pediatrics.Dr. Singletary recommended that parents frequently check their children's hands and feet for rash.If you suspect scabies, seek immediate medical attention.