Don't fall for scam promising to put you at the front of the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- No matter what you're promised, you can't pay to get your name at the top of the list to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Right now, scammers are trying to capitalize on those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This scam starts with a random phone call, text, email, or ad claiming that for a fee, you go can straight to the top of the vaccine list.
Catherine Honeycutt with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina said, "You can't pay to be put on a list to get the vaccine earlier and if you get a random message about 'here is the COVID vaccine we will ship it to you,' or we are also seeing some of these miracle cures pop up for COVID, those are going to be some red flags."
The BBB and the North Carolina Attorney General's Office both continue to get reports from consumers getting these scam offers. Government officials are cracking down on the imposters but scammers continue to put up new fake websites or ads offering the COVID vaccine.
Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Tracking availability and progress
Remember, the vaccine is available for free, regardless of whether you have health insurance. Vaccines cannot be sold, and you cannot buy one. North Carolina Attorney Josh Stein says these scammers will take your money and leave you no closer to getting vaccinated. You also cannot get a vaccine mailed to you.
Right now, vaccines are only being administered at health care locations or designated vaccine administration sites. You can stay up to date on North Carolina's vaccine rollout and learn more about how to get your vaccine here.
Tips on how to spot the vaccine scam from the BBB:
Research carefully: Scammers are very creative, so be skeptical of anything that seems too good - or crazy - to be true. Double-check any information about the vaccine with official news sources. And be aware that none of the vaccines can be currently purchased online or in stores.
Check with your doctor: If you want a vaccine early, reach out to your healthcare provider about your options. If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information.
Ignore calls for immediate action. While you may want to be first in line for the vaccine, don't let that sense of urgency cloud your judgment. Scammers try to get you to act before you think. Don't fall for it.
Think the link may be real? Double-check the URL. Scammers often buy official-looking URLs to use in their cons. Be careful that the link is really what it pretends to be. If the message alleges to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov (for the United States) or .ca (for Canada). When in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.
Don't fall for scam promising to put you at the front of the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News