HEALTH & FITNESS

Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid

EMBED </>More Videos

How to avoid sea lice

Sea lice aren't lice at all. They aren't even insects.

Actually, they are tiny larvae of the thimble jelly fish.

Sea lice stings typically occur when they become trapped between a bathing suit and skin.

The best way to avoid being stung is to be aware of reports and also to wear skin-tight swimwear. The tight swimwear will prevent the sea lice from getting between your swimsuit and your skin.

Symptoms of a sting include an itchy rash and small blisters. More severe reactions can include fever, chills, headache and nausea.

If you are stung, take off your swim suit and take a shower.

If a rash appears, use cooked oatmeal or calamine lotion over the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeachesoceansjellyfishlice
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News