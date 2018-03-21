Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar

Pass the salad! A new study shows that eating leafy green vegetables every day may help preserve memory and thinking skills as you age.The journalpublished the study. It found that people who ate leafy greens had brains that functioned as well as people 11 years younger, compared to those who ate little or none.Dark leafy greens are packed with nutrients like folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants, which all play a role in brain health.You don't have to eat bowl after bowl either.The brain benefits were seen among people who ate roughly one and a third cups of raw greens a day, or about a half-cup of cooked dark, leafy greens.