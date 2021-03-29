Health & Fitness

Sen. Thom Tillis reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says 'prognosis is good'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Thom Tillis has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The sitting U.S. Senator from North Carolina issued the following statement Monday morning:

"Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery. I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."

Tillis just won re-election to his second term as senator. He came out on top in a close race against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Tillis was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after defeating incumbent Kay Hagen. Before that, Tillis spent nearly a decade as a representative in the North Carolina House of Representatives, including four years as Speaker of the House.
