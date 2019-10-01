smoking

Smoke-free policy begins at VA health care facilities

By
Beginning Oct. 1, many smokers will no longer be able light up on the grounds of VA health care facilities.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is implementing a new policy eliminating smoking on the premises of health care facilities for patients, visitors and employees.

The new smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, vape pens and e-cigars. The smoking ban also extends to the parking areas.


VA leaders are citing overwhelming evidence that smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke creates significant medical risks, but the smoking ban is not without opposition.

Last month, the American Federation of Government Employees filed a grievance to halt the new policy, claiming the VA had not worked with union officials on the change.

A third of veterans smoke according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many picked up the habit while serving in the military.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmokingveteransva hospitals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMOKING
'It can be deadly:' WakeMed sees 8 cases of vaping-related illnesses
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
NC schools add e-cig symbol to tobacco-free zone signs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in death of young mother of 7 in Fayetteville
Online gun store run out of Durham home concerns neighbors
Many Triangle hit-and-run crashes remain unsolved
Cary man testifies, describes killing mother, girlfriend in 2015
3 men sought after assaulting, robbing Fayetteville man asleep in car
Tips sought in 24-year-old Durham cold cases
Raleigh plastic surgeon has unique technique for breast cancer patients
Show More
One year from REAL ID deadline, what you need to know
Raleigh nonprofit needs land after unexpected donation
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
5-day report released after officer-involved shooting off US-64
More TOP STORIES News