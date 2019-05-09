hospitals

Stakeholders break ground on new UNC REX cancer center

EMBED <>More Videos

Health care providers and stakeholders broke ground on a new cancer center in Raleigh Thursday that's designed to better serve a growing number of cancer patients.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Health care providers and stakeholders broke ground on a new cancer center on Thursday that's designed to better serve a growing number of cancer patients in the area.



The new, $65 million state-of-the-art cancer center, built by UNC REX Healthcare, will replace the current cancer center that was built in 1987.

It's slated to open in 2021 on Blue Ridge Road, directly across the street from the hospital campus, in what is currently a parking lot.

UNC Rex treated about 3,800 cancer patients in 2018, a 25 percent increase in new cancer patients since 2015.

Sharon Delaney-McCloud, a breast cancer survivor who has been treated at Rex for the last three years, served on the Patient and Family Advisory Council for the project.

"I had an incredible experience as a patient here at UNC Rex," said Delaney-McCloud. "But the building is...they've out grown it, it's too small."

Delaney-McCloud said Rex took the advisory council's thoughts and put them into action in the design.

The 145,000 square foot, 4-story building will provide an array of services including medical, radiation and surgical oncology.

A new Quality of Life Clinic will provide patients with things like behavioral health care and massage therapy.

Former NC State University football stars and NFL retirees Terrence and Torry Holt were also on hand for Thursday's groundbreaking.

The brothers started a foundation in honor of their mother who died of lymphoma when they were young.

The UNC Rex cancer center will house the Holt brothers' KidsCan!, an emotional support group for kids with a parent fighting cancer.

"What we want the kids to know more than anything, that there's hope," said Terrence Holt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighhospitalhospitalscancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITALS
Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
Cancer survivors form support group at UNC Rex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh chef advocates sobriety, works to better restaurant industry
Measles warning: Health officials urge NC citizens to take precautions
Lawmakers push to protect children from asbestos in makeup
Greensboro woman accused of burning 2-month-old daughter's feet
Family's car yields no clues to where Maleah Davis could be
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Driver fell asleep, crashed into Falcon Town Hall outside Fayetteville
Show More
Registration now open for 4 Quarters Basketball Camp in Durham
Man stabbed at Raleigh Exxon; police surround nearby apartment
Testimony underway for Wake deputy charged in Hinton arrest
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake Co.
More TOP STORIES News