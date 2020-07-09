Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores beginning July 15

Starbucks will soon require that customers wear face coverings inside its stores.

The rule, announced Thursday, will be in effect beginning July 15 at company-owned Starbucks locations in the United States.

"This decision was based on a growing number of government mandates requiring individuals to wear facial coverings while in public as well as guidance from the CDC and other public health officials and partner feedback," a representative for the company told ABC News in a statement.

Starbucks said that customers who "may not be wearing a facial covering" at locations where a state or local government mandate is not in place will have other ways to place orders, including the drive-through, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or place an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Starbucks added in a statement posted to its website.



EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.



ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbusinessstarbuckscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DPS to suggest year-round schools operate on traditional schedule
Tips on how to avoid mask rash from local dermatologist
Cary assisted care residents overwhelmed by pen pal response
Why the pandemic may be a great time to refinance a home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: CIAA suspends NCAA fall sports for 2020
RPD arrests Black people at higher rates than white people: I-Team
Powerful video by UNC basketball greats advocates for social justice
Why the pandemic may be a great time to refinance a home
Zion Willamson's stepfather allegedly took $400K payment, court filing says
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
Tips on how to avoid mask rash from local dermatologist
Show More
Falconbridge Animal Hospital reopens nearly one year after fire
Fire departments across NC look to recruit, retain volunteers
Millions of tax refunds delayed due to COVID-19
'I can't breathe': 5 guards, nurse charged in NC inmate's death
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
More TOP STORIES News