Struggling with anxiety during the pandemic? You're not alone. Here's how others are coping

Balancing all the demands of life can be hard, but when you add to that the stresses of adapting to life during a global pandemic the stress and anxiety can pile on and make every day a struggle."I had lost employment, which was pretty devastating being a new homeowner," said mother of three, Monique Tirado. "Things quickly turned upside down. Not knowing where food would be coming from, income would be coming from. But also not knowing how long this pandemic would last."Graduate student Arabia Deablo, who is at a higher risk of COVID-19 due to her asthma, had to adjust to all her classes moving online."That's when the anxiety really started heightening for me," she said.NAMI Wake County Helpline - 919-948-4490Alliance Health Access and Information Line - 800-510-9132SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline - 877-726-4727