Struggling with anxiety during the pandemic? You're not alone. Here's how others are coping

Balancing all the demands of life can be hard, but when you add to that the stresses of adapting to life during a global pandemic the stress and anxiety can pile on and make every day a struggle.
"I had lost employment, which was pretty devastating being a new homeowner," said mother of three, Monique Tirado. "Things quickly turned upside down. Not knowing where food would be coming from, income would be coming from. But also not knowing how long this pandemic would last."
Graduate student Arabia Deablo, who is at a higher risk of COVID-19 due to her asthma, had to adjust to all her classes moving online.
"That's when the anxiety really started heightening for me," she said.
Resources:
NAMI Wake County Helpline - 919-948-4490
Alliance Health Access and Information Line - 800-510-9132
SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline - 877-726-4727
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
You have told us that mental health is one of your top concerns so we are devoting resources to bringing you a new series covering some of the many aspects of mental health. From stories about our fellow community members whose lives have been impacted by addiction and depression, to the resources, programs, and facilities that are available to help you and your loved ones.
We welcome your feedback and tips for stories that you would like to see. You can send those to us here.
