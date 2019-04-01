RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State could become the first university in the UNC System to become smoke-free.
The student senate narrowly passed a resolution to make the entire campus a smoke-free zone.
The vote came after a long, late-night session and much debate.
Related: American Lung Association gives North Carolina failing grades
The Smoke-Free Campus Act now moves forward to the faculty and staff senates; it must also be approved by the Directors of Facilities and Student Health Services before going into effect.
Duke University, which was built in part with tobacco money, already has plans to be smoke-free by 2020, ABC11's newsgathering partners the News & Observer reports.
Student government passes bill to make NC State smoke-free
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News